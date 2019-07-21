|
|
Margaret "Peggy" E. Hynes
Branchburg - Margaret "Peggy" E. Hynes, 65, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Somerville on May 11, 1954, a daughter of the late Shannon and Evelyn Gustavson Mooradian. She was raised in Yonkers, NY and had lived in Somerville, Sussex County and Branchburg.
Peggy was a retired field engineer employed by General Motors in Tarrytown, NY for over 20 years.
Peggy loved animals and greatly enjoyed taking care of her farm. She was a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses in Warwick, NY.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Shannon "Shane" Mooradian, who died January 4, 2004.
She is survived by her son, Shannon M. Hynes of Ossining, NY; and her sister and brother-in-law, Sharon M. and Julius Herling of White Plains, NY.
A visitation of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 23 from 12:00pm to 1:00pm at the Layton Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Bedminster. A memorial service will follow at 1:00pm on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.
Published in Courier News on July 21, 2019