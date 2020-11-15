Margaret E. Mayer
Jackson - Margaret Elizabeth Mayer, age 78, formerly of Sayreville, peacefully passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at her son's home in Jackson with her loving family by her side. Born in Jersey City and raised in Bayonne to the late Joseph and Elizabeth Shurina, Margie lived in Sayreville for over 40 years before recently moving to Jackson to live with her son. She worked at Sayreville Bar as a part of the family owned business. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids, always bringing a smile to everyone's face. Margaret was a founder of the Sayreville woman's softball league (Sayreville Sabers) as well as a member of the OLV Right to Life Group. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Margaret is predeceased by her beloved husband Alexander Mayer and her sister Mary O'Halloran. Surviving are her loving children and their spouses Michelle and Matthew DeMild of NY, Kelly and Mark Delgado of Sayreville, and William and Sharon Mayer of Jackson; her sisters Elizabeth Shurina of Perth Amboy, Diane Shurina of Toms River, and Deborah Campanile of Jackson; her dear grandchildren Samantha, Meranda, Conner, Christine, Justin, Victoria, Apryl, and Alexandria; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday at 8:45am from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin with a 9:30am mass at Our Lady of Victories RC Church. A private cremation will follow.
Calling hours at the funeral home will take place on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm. Due to current Covid 19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 100 visitors will be allowed in the funeral home at once and masks must be worn at all times. Completed arrangements, letters of condolence to the family, and directions may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com
.