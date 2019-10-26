|
|
Margaret Ello
Fords - Margaret Ello, 83, of Fords, passed away on October 22, 2019, at home. She was born in Perth Amboy. She had resided in Fords for 47 years. Margaret was an Accounting Clerk for the Ford Motor Company in Edison. She was a graduate of Perth Amboy High School Class of 1954. She was a member of St John the Baptist Orthodox Church, and she taught Sunday School. Margaret adored her nieces and nephews and enjoyed crossword puzzles.
She is predeceased by a brother, George Ello.
Margaret is survived by a brother, Francis Ello, and his wife, Eileen, of Metuchen; two nieces, Natasha and Alexandra; two nephews, Nicholas and Alex, and his wife, Keriann; a great-nephew, Archie, and a great-niece, Alexi.
Visitation will be Tuesday 4:00 - 8:00 pm at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863. Funeral Services will begin Wednesday 9:15 am at the funeral home followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Liturgy at St. John's Church in Perth Amboy. Interment will be in St. John's cemetery.
Donations in Margaret's name may be made to the St. John's Roof Fund.
To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfureral.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019