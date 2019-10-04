|
Margaret Gere
Monroe - Margaret was born on November 18, 1932 in New Brunswick, N.J. to the late Patrick Thomas and Mary (Kursik) Badolato. She was the sister to the late Thomas Paul Badolato. Margaret was married for 65 years to the late Edward Alex Gere.
Mother to sons; Dr. Edward and his wife Evamarie, Kevin and Michael. Margaret was most proud of her 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Margaret served as the President and Vice-President of the New Market School PTA. She was the founding PTA President for Our Lady of Fatima PTA. Margaret was an officer on the Diocese of Trenton PTA. She also served on a board for St. Peter's Hospital.
Margaret was the Executive Director of the American Heart Association Middlesex County Chapter for 15 years.
Margaret Gere was a small package with a big personality. Full of life, vivacious and outspoken, Margaret was always there to listen and give thoughtful advice. She was easy to talk to, laugh with and was a great listener. She had infinite love for her family and was also a socialite who could make fast friends with anyone. She was someone who you could trust to hold your secrets. She was a spitfire, not one to hold back on her opinions, but was always warm and empathetic. Strong and independent, she was someone you could depend on. Multi-faceted, she held onto a strong faith in God and believed in Catholic Education. We are grateful to have known her, aspire to be like her, and we will never forget her beautiful spirit.
Viewing hours will be from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a. m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Hooper Avenue, Toms River, N.J. Entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum, 5061 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, N.J.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (Pan Can) 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019