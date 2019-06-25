|
Margaret Haffer
Piscataway - Margaret (Beitz) Haffer, 96, joined her late husband John in Heaven on what would have been their seventy-third wedding anniversary, June 22, 2019. Born in College Point, Queens, NY, Margaret has been a lifelong resident of Piscataway, living in the same house she and her husband built in 1947.
A devout Catholic, she had a love for the Blessed Mother and was a founding parishioner of St. Frances Cabrini Church in Piscataway. Margaret worked as a seamstress in her early years, but once her daughter came along, she spent her time caring for the family as a homemaker.
She had a love for baking, gardening, crocheting and was an avid NY Yankees Fan. She adored her daughter Linda Jakubowski and cherished all the time spent with her two granddaughters; MaryBeth Jakubowski and JoAnne Rossi and her husband Richard and her many nieces and nephews.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband John in 2010, son-in-law Joseph in 2012 and by her siblings; John Beitz, Elsie Yarus and Theresa Ross.
Visitation will take place in Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854 on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4-8pm and on Thursday, June 27, 2019 beginning at 8:15 am. Funeral services will begin on Thursday, June 27, 2019 in the funeral home at 8:45 am followed by a 9:30 am Funeral Mass at St. Frances Cabrini Church in Piscataway. Margaret will be laid to rest with her husband at Resurrection Burial Park, also in Piscataway.
Those wishing to make contributions in her name are asked to send donations to St. Frances Cabrini Church.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 25, 2019