Margaret J. DuBois

Margaret J. DuBois Obituary
Margaret J. DuBois

East Brunswick - Margaret J. DuBois passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at home. She was 98.

Born in the Bronx, NY, she resided in Brooklyn before relocating to East Brunswick 63 years ago.

Prior to retiring, she was a factory worker for Decorated Metal in Milltown and Consoliated Models in Highstown for many years.

She was a communicant of St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church, Old Bridge.

Margaret was a member of the St. Thomas Bowling Team, St. Thomas Seniors, both in Old Bridge, and the East Brunswick Seniors. She was committed to her family above all else. Each one of her children and grandchildren cherish the many memories of her love, humor, faith, selflessness and kindness.

She was predeceased by her husband, Rene Jean DuBois, in 1956, her daughter, Marie Erhart in 2010, and her grandson, Francis William Perry, III, in 2018.

Surviving are her daughters, Henriette "Nennette" Perry and her husband, Francis, of East Brunswick and Isabell Castellano and her husband, Gary, of Spotswood,; five grandchildren, Colleen (Leonard) Leroy, Nicole Erhart, Matthew Perry, John Paul Castellano, and Mara Castellano, and two great-grandchildren, Caitlyn and Michael.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 9:30 am, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, with a 10:15 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas the Apostle R.C. Church, Old Bridge. Interment will follow at the New Calvary Cemetery, Sayreville.

Family and friends may visit on Sunday, August 25th, from 4-8 pm, at the funeral home. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 23, 2019
