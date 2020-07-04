Margaret "Peggy" J. Walker (née Rigby)
Green Brook - Margaret "Peggy" J. Walker (née Rigby) passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 3, 2020. Peggy was born and raised in Elizabeth, NJ and resided in Green Brook for the past 60 years.
Peggy was a communicant at Our Lady of the Mount Church in Warren, NJ.
Peggy was an avid reader who enjoyed visiting Florida. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. Her strength and perseverance throughout her illness will always be remembered by those who loved her.
Peggy is survived by her husband, David L. Walker and her children, David L. Walker Jr., Timothy A. Walker and his wife Karen, Nancy Rudy and her husband Thomas, and her honorary daughter Bette Duddy and her family. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Casie, Jillian, Caroline, Ryan, Tyler and Jesse.
A visitation will be held Monday, July 6, 2020, from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Higgins Home for Funerals, 752 Mountain Blvd. in Watchung, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 11:00 am at Our Lady of the Mount Church in Warren, NJ; the Mass will be live-streamed through www.higginsfuneralhome.com
for those who cannot attend in-person. Private cremation will follow. An internment of cremated remains to occur at St. Mary's Stony Hill Cemetery in Watchung at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peggy's name to the Steeple Chase Cancer Center/Oncology at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.