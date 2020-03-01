|
Margaret Jane Broderick Murphy
Sayreville - Margaret Jane Broderick Murphy, age 82 of the Parlin section of Sayreville passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge. Born in Brooklyn she had resided in Parlin for the past 37 years. Before her retirement in 2001 she was employed as an Administrative Assistant for Rhodia in Cranbury for 10 years. Margaret was a member and past president of the Sayreville Seniors Tuesday Club.
She is predeceased by her parents George and Margaret Jane Broderick, her husband William J. Jr, and her sister Joan Foster. Surviving are her sons and their spouses William J. III and Sally Ruth of Chelmsford, MA, Michael B. and Christine of Dallas, TX, Kevin F. of Parlin, Brian P. and Carol of West Orange, John B. and Pamela of Lawrenceville and Thomas D. and Jeannay of Aberdeen, her grandchildren William IV, Ryan, Michael, Sarah Jane, Matthew, Gordon, Emma, Jack, Owen and Alexandra and her sister Barbara Malia of Emerson.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday 10am at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin with an entombment to follow at Holy Cross Burial Park and Mausoleum in South Brunswick.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Tuesday from 4 to 8pm.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020