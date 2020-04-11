|
Margaret Jill Shoosmith
Warren - Margaret Jill Shoosmith, 71, of Warren, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Jill was born in Rahway to John Sr. and Violette Shoosmith. She earned her B.A. at Kean College and received her Master's Degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. She lived in Colonia, prior to moving to Warren. Jill was a parishioner of St. John Vianney Church in Colonia and was active in the church.
Jill was a Technical Writer for AT&T of Morristown for 28 years, retiring in 1998. After retiring from AT&T she became an ESL teacher and worked in the Linden school system. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, the Short Hills Outing Club, Toastmasters International and the Soroptimists International.
Jill was a loving daughter and sister who enjoyed crafting, traveling, bingo, casinos and spending time with friends and family.
Jill is survived by her loving brothers, John Shoosmith and Thomas Shoosmith and his partner Jane Rees.
Entombment was private in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Due to current social distancing policies, a Memorial Service will be held at a future time.
Those wishing to honor Jill's memory may make a donation to their favorite charity.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020