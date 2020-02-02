Services
Hillsborough Funeral Home
796 Rt. 206
Hillsborough, NJ 08844
908-874-5600
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hillsborough Funeral Home
796 Rt. 206
Hillsborough, NJ 08844
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Mary Mother of God
157 S. Triangle Rd
Hillsborough, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Pankulics
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret L. (Pogany) Pankulics

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret L. (Pogany) Pankulics Obituary
Margaret L. Pankulics (nee Pogany)

Hillsborough - Margaret L. Pankulics (nee Pogany), 94, of Hillsborough, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, after a short illness.

Margaret was born in Woodbridge NJ. She attended Woodbridge H.S. and graduated from Jersey City Medical Center with a degree in Nursing. She pursued her passion as a surgical nurse and helped perform the first open-heart surgery at Mt. Sinai Hospital in NY. During her nursing career, she helped open numerous community hospitals in the northeast. Margaret retired from JFK Medical Center as Head of Employee Health.

Spending most of her life in Edison, NJ, she was an avid supporter of off-Broadway and Broadway theatre. She and her husband John traveled extensively through Europe and they loved entertaining family and friends hosting large dinner parties. She spoke multiple languages including Hungarian and German.

Margaret was predeceased by her devoted husband John, her brothers Joseph and Andrew and sister Elizabeth. She is survived by her sons John, Tom and Gerry and his wife Donna and her beloved grandsons Alex and Dan.

Visiting for relatives and friends will be held on Tuesday, February 4, from 4-7 pm at Hillsborough Funeral Home on 796 US Hwy 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 5, at 10 am in the Mary Mother of God, 157 S. Triangle Rd, Hillsborough, NJ 08844.

In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Margaret's memory may be made to the Red Cross, redcross.org.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -