Margaret L. Pankulics (nee Pogany)
Hillsborough - Margaret L. Pankulics (nee Pogany), 94, of Hillsborough, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, after a short illness.
Margaret was born in Woodbridge NJ. She attended Woodbridge H.S. and graduated from Jersey City Medical Center with a degree in Nursing. She pursued her passion as a surgical nurse and helped perform the first open-heart surgery at Mt. Sinai Hospital in NY. During her nursing career, she helped open numerous community hospitals in the northeast. Margaret retired from JFK Medical Center as Head of Employee Health.
Spending most of her life in Edison, NJ, she was an avid supporter of off-Broadway and Broadway theatre. She and her husband John traveled extensively through Europe and they loved entertaining family and friends hosting large dinner parties. She spoke multiple languages including Hungarian and German.
Margaret was predeceased by her devoted husband John, her brothers Joseph and Andrew and sister Elizabeth. She is survived by her sons John, Tom and Gerry and his wife Donna and her beloved grandsons Alex and Dan.
Visiting for relatives and friends will be held on Tuesday, February 4, from 4-7 pm at Hillsborough Funeral Home on 796 US Hwy 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 5, at 10 am in the Mary Mother of God, 157 S. Triangle Rd, Hillsborough, NJ 08844.
In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Margaret's memory may be made to the Red Cross, redcross.org.
