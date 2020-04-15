Services
M.J. Murphy Funeral Home
616 Ridge Road
Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852
(732) 329-2000
Margaret M. Kelly Obituary
Monmouth - Margaret M. Kelly, 92, of Monmouth Junction died Friday, April 10, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital of New Brunswick, NJ. Born in Philadelphia, Pa she was a resident of Seabrook Village, Oakhurst before moving to Monmouth Junction and then to Monroe Township. Margaret retired in 1992 with over 12 years of service as a Secretary with Monmouth University. She was a member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Church and the Family Ministry, member of the Columbiettes Council #6345, past president of the Altar Rosary Society of St. Jerome's Church, West Long Branch, member of the South Brunswick Senior Center.

Daughter of the late Joseph A. and Mary Ruth (Breighner) Gaffney, wife of the late James M. Kelly, Jr., sister of the late Joseph E. Gaffney, she is survived by a son and daughter in law James M. and Alice M. Kelly, III, a brother and sister in law John P. and Beverly Gaffney,

2 grandchildren James M. Kelly, IV and Patrick Kelly.

Private Entombment Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.

Arrangements are under the direction of the M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, Monmouth Junction.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
