M.J. Murphy Funeral Home
616 Ridge Road
Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852
(732) 329-2000
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.J. Murphy Funeral Home
616 Ridge Road
Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.J. Murphy Funeral Home
616 Ridge Road
Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
M.J. Murphy Funeral Home
616 Ridge Road
Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:15 AM
St. Augustine of Canterbury Church
45 Henderson Road
Kendall Park, NJ
Entombment
Following Services
Holy Cross Burial Park
Warrington, PA - Margaret M. Reilly, 94, of Warrington, PA, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Pine Run Nursing Home of Doylestown, PA, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Bayonne, NJ, she resided most of her life in Kendall Park, NJ, before moving to Warrington, PA, in 2015. She worked for many years as an account representative at City Federal Savings and Loan in New Brunswick, and she was a member of St. Augustine of Canterbury Church and the church's Rosary Altar Society.

Daughter of the late Gregory and Anna (Ewald) Doyle, wife of the late Matthew A. Reilly, sister of the late Fr. Terrence Doyle and Sr. Anne Boniface Doyle, she is survived by three sons and three daughters-in-law, Matthew Reilly and Rebecca Taylor, Terence and Marcia Reilly, Christopher and Darlene Reilly, two daughters and two sons-in-law, Margaret and Scott Mason, Maureen and Jae Carter, eight grandchildren, Gregory and his wife, Brittany, Christopher, Andrew, Jennifer, Jeffrey, Manny, Alexander and Briana, and many nieces and nephews.

The Funeral will be held 9:00 am on Saturday, July 27, 2019, from the M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, 616 Ridge Road at New Road, Monmouth Junction, NJ.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:15 am at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church, 45 Henderson Road, Kendall Park. Entombment will follow in the Holy Cross Burial Park.

Friends may call on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and 7:00 to 9:00 pm at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 26, 2019
