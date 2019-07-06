Services
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
(732) 254-1428
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victories RC Church
Sayreville, NJ
Sayreville - Margaret Mary Allen, age 87 of Sayreville passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center in Edison. Born in the Bronx, NY she had resided in Sayreville for 55 years. Before her retirement she was employed as an Executive Assistant for Teachers Insurance Annuity Associates. Margaret was a communicant of Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville.

She is predeceased by her loving husband Gerard J. Allen, on 07/02/1975, her grandson Matthew Kurtz, her siblings Carlo, Nick, Nancy, Mary, Josie, Rosie, Angie and Connie. Surviving are her children and their spouses Gerard J. and Kathleen Allen and Elizabeth and Matthew Kurtz, her grandchildren Jennifer Marchitelli and her husband Eric, Christopher Kurtz, Emilie Allen and Gerard Allen and his wife Lauren, her granddaughter-in-law Jamie Mackiel Kurtz and 5 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday 10:30am from the Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main St, Sayreville with an 11am Mass at Our Lady of Victories RC Church, Sayreville. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Parlin.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be Saturday from 8:30am to 10:30am.

Letters of condolence, completed arrangements and directions can be found at www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 6, 2019
