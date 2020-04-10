|
Margaret Mary "Peggy" Byrne
Somerset - Margaret Mary "Peggy" Byrne, 79, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Willow Creek Rehabilitation and Care Center, Somerset. Peggy was the daughter of Dennis A. and Alice Carlin Byrne. She attended St. Peter the Apostle grammar and high schools, and earned a degree from Trenton State College (now the College of New Jersey). After teaching in the New Brunswick area for 2 years, Peggy worked at Holt, Rinehart, and Winston, a textbook publisher in New York City, where she held various editorial positions for 20 years. While there, she attended New York University Graduate School and earned her graduate degree. Later she worked at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick, where she became a trainer.
Peg was a parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle Church, New Brunswick, and was a member of the Altar Rosary Society. She also belonged to the New Brunswick Historical Society and the St. Peter's Singles Social Club.
Peggy is survived by several cousins and close friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Following her wishes, Peg was privately cremated. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Church, New Brunswick, at a later date. Boylan Funeral Home, 188 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick was entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020