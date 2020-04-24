|
Margaret Mary Mulrooney
Somerville - Margaret Mary Mulrooney (née Sullivan) of Somerville, NJ passed away peacefully on the beautiful spring morning of April 22, 2020.
Margaret was born into a large Irish Catholic family on May 12, 1930. She grew up on a small farm in the village of Woodford, County Galway, Ireland. At 19 years old, she immigrated to New York City, arriving by ship. She came to live with her relatives, Nanny and Pop Williams, and navigated her new life in the big city. She was eager to learn and completed her high school diploma through the night school program at Erasmus High School in Brooklyn, NY. Margaret found places in Brooklyn and the Catskills that had Irish dancing, one of her favorite pastimes. It was through this passion that she found the love of her life, Joe Mulrooney. Later, they were married on October 1, 1955 and spent 63 more happy years together. Their commitment, love, and devotion to family helped them raise four beautiful children in Somerville.
We will always remember her easy laughter, loving smile, and the twinkle in her eye as she shared many colorful memories from her life. Margaret loved to be outdoors gardening, taking afternoon walks, and spending time with animals. Even as she lived with progressing dementia over the past few years, being outside always brought a sense of serenity to Margaret.
Margaret lived her life with a strong faith and special devotion to the Blessed Mother. She found great solace in prayer and shared her faith with all who knew her.
Our family takes comfort knowing that Margaret is now resting in peace with her husband Joe, all of her siblings, parents, cousin Nora, good friend Kay, and numerous others whom we imagine her reuniting with in heaven.
Margaret is survived by her son Patrick and his wife Elaine, daughter Anne and her husband Dave, daughter Cathy and her husband John, son Charlie and his wife Maryann, her grandchildren, Molly and her husband Reid, Patrick and his fiancé Yanelis, Brianna, Megan, Chip, Claire, and her great-grandson Ellis.
In remembrance of Margaret, and in lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the Samaritan Homeless Interim Program (SHIP), 87 E High St, Somerville, NJ 08876 (or http://ship908.com/ ).
Due to the pandemic, Margaret will be interred next to her husband Joe at the Somerset Hills Memorial Park in Basking Ridge, NJ. A memorial Mass will be announced later.
Since we cannot be together at this time to celebrate her life, we invite you to remember Margaret fondly for the wonderful woman we were blessed to have known as Mom, Grandma, Aunt Margaret, and friend.
In the words of one of her favorite songs:
When Irish eyes are smiling, Sure, 'tis like the morn in Spring. In the lilt of Irish laughter, You can hear the angels sing...
Published in Courier News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020