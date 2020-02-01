|
Margaret (Peggy) Mary Wittick
Watchung - Margaret (Peggy) Mary Wittick, 87, of Watchung, N.J. formerly of Lebanon, NJ passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born March 30, 1932 in Dorchester, MA she is the daughter of the late Thomas and Martha (Glavin) Loughman.
Peggy attended Regis College and graduated in 1953. On April 7, 1956, Peggy married the love of her life, Jim Wittick. She worked as a social worker and established an unwed mother program at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick, N.J.
Peggy was the loving mother of 4 children whom she dearly loved. When her children were younger, Peggy went to their school and sporting events, cheering them on all the way. She volunteered her time in many activities in and out of school, including serving as PTO President of Bridgewater Schools. And Peggy was a great cook! She made the best meatloaf, brownies and turkey dinners with all the trimmings. She loved traveling with her husband around the country and to Europe, bowling and golfing with friends, and especially spending summers in Maine with Jim and the kids and all the gatherings at holidays and other special family events. In her later years, she and Jim volunteered with Meals on Wheels and were members of Immaculate Conception Church in Annandale, N.J
Peggy was a mom to a few but a great friend to many, including her Craft Group friends and the "Ladies of the Lakes". She will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her devoted husband Jim Wittick; daughter Ann Marie Wittick, daughter Betty Yashinski and her husband Joe, son Tom Wittick and his wife Jackie, daughter Teri Nevarez and her husband Hector; grandchildren Scott Yashinski, Danny Yashinski, Jennifer Wittick, Patrick Wittick and his wife Amelia.
Peggy is predeceased by her sisters Marion Emery and Eileen Driscoll and her nephew Timmy Driscoll.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather with the family on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Martin Funeral Home, 1761 Route 31, Clinton, NJ 08809. A Mass and Christian burial will be offered on Thursday, February 6th at 10:30 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 316 Old Allerton Road, Annandale, NJ. Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery. For further information or to send condolences to the family, please visit www.martinfh.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in Peggy's name may be made to .
Published in Courier News from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020