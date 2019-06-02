|
Margaret (Kelly) Murray
Marlton - Margaret (Kelly) Murray, 96, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019 at the Brightview Senior Living Community in Marlton, New Jersey.
Margaret was predeceased by her parents, William and Jane Kelly, husband, Robert T. Murray, M.D., daughter, Mary Beth Gannon and son-in-law, Thomas Gannon. She is survived by sisters, Joanne Gribbin and Marie Lunney and brother, Paul (Nancy) Kelly; sons, Kevin (Kathleen) Murray of Miami, Fla., Thomas (Elizabeth) Murray, M.D. of Mendham, N.J. and Edward (Nancy) Murray, of Middletown, N.J. and daughter, Ann Marie (Mark) Burroughs of Mt. Laurel; ten grandchildren, Erica (Anthony) Beyer, Clare Murray, Christine (Tristan) Baggetta, Rachel Murray, Carolyn (Josh) Brake, Robert (Kameryn) Murray, Peter Murray, Kathryn Murray, Kelly Burroughs and Bryan Burroughs; and four great grandchildren, Connor and Keegan Beyer and Hunter and Sydney Rose Baggetta, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Margaret was born in Scranton, Pa. in 1923 and graduated from Marywood College, Scranton, Pa. in 1945. She taught Home Economics in high school for several years until marrying Robert in 1951 and dedicated herself to raising her family. She resided in Edison, N.J. 1957-88, and worked at the Commonwealth Bank in Metuchen from 1970-88. In 1988, she retired, relocated to the Player's Place Community in Blackwood, N.J. and began a very active life in retirement. She traveled a great deal, visiting Ireland, Italy, Greece and Costa Rica and many times to visit relatives in Florida. She was committed to a healthy lifestyle and regularly made it to the gym to swim and exercise into her early 90's. She resided in Blackwood until moving to the Brightview Senior Living Community in Marlton in 2016.
Margaret was a fun loving outgoing person who made friends wherever life took her. Despite her years, she was affectionately known by family and friends as, "Young Marge". Throughout her life, Young Marge kept in touch with her Scranton roots, and was active in the Marywood College Alumni Association for many years. She was active in the Catholic faith community in the various parishes where she resided over the years. Marge could strike up a conversation with anyone, happily sharing her Irish wit and wisdom. She loved family gatherings and keeping in touch with her children, grandchildren and many friends and family members.
A memorial mass will be offered at 10:30 AM on June 15, 2019 at Church of St. Isaac Jogues, Marlton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 2, 2019