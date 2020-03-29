Services
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-5715
Margaret Nemeth Obituary
Carteret - Margaret Nemeth 89, of Carteret, died on Friday, March 27, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. She was born in Tiszabercel, Hungary and came to the United States during the Hungarian Revolution in 1956. She settled in Carteret with her husband Eugene Nemeth and lived there for over 50 years. She was a member of the St. Elias Byzantine Catholic Church in Carteret. Margaret worked at Emerson Quiet Kool in Avenel, NJ for over 20+ years.

She is survived by her two sons, James Nemeth and his wife, Colleen of Clark and Gene Nemeth and his wife, Xiao Yang of South Orange; and her grandson, Christopher Nemeth of Clark.

Funeral services will be private under the direction of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
