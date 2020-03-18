Services
Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-4100
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Cemetery
union Ave.
Somerville, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret O'Brien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret O'Brien

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret O'Brien Obituary
Margaret O'Brien

Margaret O'Brien, 85, wife of the late Charles O'Brien, died March 17. Born in Scotland, Mrs. O'Brien came to US in 1958 and was a resident of Somerville most of her life. She was a Manager for Woolworths at the Somerville Circle. She enjoyed Bingo at the area churches and the Somerville Elks with her many friends. Surviving are a daughter Lisa O'Brien-Davis, a sister Maria Manville and 6 siblings in Scotland along with many nieces and nephews. Graveside Services will be held 11am on Friday, March 20, at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Union Ave., Somerville.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -