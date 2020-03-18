|
|
Margaret O'Brien
Margaret O'Brien, 85, wife of the late Charles O'Brien, died March 17. Born in Scotland, Mrs. O'Brien came to US in 1958 and was a resident of Somerville most of her life. She was a Manager for Woolworths at the Somerville Circle. She enjoyed Bingo at the area churches and the Somerville Elks with her many friends. Surviving are a daughter Lisa O'Brien-Davis, a sister Maria Manville and 6 siblings in Scotland along with many nieces and nephews. Graveside Services will be held 11am on Friday, March 20, at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Union Ave., Somerville.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020