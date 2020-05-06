Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Margaret "Shirley" Ortuso

Fords - Margaret "Shirley" (nee Mulligan) Ortuso, 88, Fords, passed away on May 3, 2020, at Regency Heritage in Somerset. She was born on August 20, 1931, in Union. She lived in Fords for over 50 years. Margaret was a graduate of Union High School and a communicant of Our Lady of Peace RC Church. She loved to read and was a loving grandmother.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Leonard Ortuso, in 1996; and three late sisters: Carol Lieto, Doris Heath, and Mary Ortuso.

She is survived by two sons, Leonard Ortuso and his wife, Claudia, of Somerset; and Joseph Ortuso and his wife, Maria, of Lakewood; four grandchildren: Michelle, Jessica, Jacquelin, and Matthew; five great-grandchildren: Lily, Dylan, Leo, Jordan, and Alexander; and sister, Elizabeth Engle, of Union.

Entombment was private.

Contributions in Margaret's name may be made to the .

Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 6 to May 7, 2020
