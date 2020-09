Margaret Paradis



Somerset - Margaret Paradis, 100, died Saturday, September 12, 2020, at RWJ University Hospital at Somerset, Somerville. Born in Plainfield, she was a lifelong resident of Middlesex. She graduated from Bound Brook High School in 1938. She received her registered nursing license from St. Peter's School of Nursing and received her Bachelor degree from Jersey City State University later in her life.



She and her husband Ronnie purchased their home in Middlesex from her parents, Merritt and Margaret (Brown) Wertheim after their marriage in 1944.



Margaret worked as a registered nurse at Somerset Medical Center for over 35 years before her retirement in 2003. She was a lifelong member of The Presbyterian Church, Bound Brook.



Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Roland J. Paradis in 1994. She is survived by three daughters,



Gail Corkern of Evergreen Colorado, Linda McBride of Long Beach Island and Lori Call of Bound Brook, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



Graveside services will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Bound Brook Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to the Middlesex Rescue Squad, 1400 Mountain Ave. Middlesex, NJ 08846



Arrangements are by Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home.









