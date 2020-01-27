|
Margaret Pegos
Iselin - Margaret Pegos (nee Rapacioli), 95, of Iselin, died on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Roosevelt Care Center in Edison.
Born in Jersey City to the late Joseph and Frieda Rapacioli, she was a lifelong Iselin resident. She had previously worked as a cashier at Ohrbach's in Woodbridge Center. Margaret was a Member of the First Presbyterian Church of Iselin where she taught Sunday School and was a Deacon. She was also a member of the PTA at School #6 and School #15 as well as a member at the Iselin Senior Citizen Club. She was an excellent baker, and loved to sew and craft. She loved her family dearly.
She is predeceased by her husband, Michael (1992) and her brother, Rev. Richard Rapacioli (1960).
She is survived by her 3 children, Joan Pochek (Alex), Bruce Pegos, and Donna Ring; 7 grandchildren, WPD Det. Sgt. Robert Pochek (Teresa), Sharon Karamanol (Jason), Gina Ginelli (Richard), Michael Pegos (Tami), Jenny Goodell (Anthony), WPD PTI John Pegos (Mary Clare), and Jay Ring; 13 Great Grandchildren, Jessica and Amanda Pochek, Nicholas and Christopher Karamanol, Hunter and Kyra Ginelli, Mitchell and Malori Goodell, Liam and Brenna Pegos, Alexa Mayernick, & Hunter and Amber Ring; and her sisters, Mildred Roberts and Marilyn Kimball.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10:30 am from the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 1225 Green Street & Cooper Avenue, Iselin, followed by a 11am Service at the First Presbyterian Church of Iselin.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 4-8pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Iselin, 1295 Oak Tree Road, Iselin NJ 08830
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020