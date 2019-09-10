|
Margaret Perone
Middlesex - Margaret (Ryan) Perone, 95, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 with her loving family at her side. Born in Charleston, SC to the late Theodore and Margaret Mary (Walsh) Ryan, Margaret lived in Bound Brook prior to settling to Middlesex sixty-seven years ago.
A truly devoted housewife, Margaret loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed to cook and liked to take day trips.
Predeceased by her husband Carmine in 2009 and by two sisters; Cecilia and Betty, Margaret leaves behind her three sons; Charles and his wife Grace of Albion, NE, Louis and his wife Carol of Bayville, and Brian and his wife Tracy of Middlesex.
Margaret will be missed by her seven grandchildren; Michelle and her husband Nate, Jonathan, Robert, Cheryl and her husband Kevin, Jennifer and her husband Mark, Michael and Melanie and by five great-grandchildren; Gianna, Jack, Emma, Ellie and Ava.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846. On Thursday, September 12, 2019, family and friends are invited to gather directly to Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Middlesex for a 9:30 am funeral mass. Margaret will be laid to rest beside her husband at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway.
In lieu of flowers, donations sent to Compassionate Care Hospice, 9 Lamington Road, Branchburg, NJ 08876 or to the Middlesex Boro Rescue Squad, 1400 Mountain Avenue, Middlesex, NJ 08846 would be appreciated.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 10, 2019