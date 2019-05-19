Services
Rumpf Funeral Home
21 Locust St
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-6222
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:00 AM
Rumpf Funeral Home
21 Locust St
Carteret, NJ 07008
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph RC Church
Carteret, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Pozniak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret (Donohue) Pozniak

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret (Donohue) Pozniak Obituary
Margaret (Donohue) Pozniak

Carteret - Margaret (Donohue) Pozniak, 78, of Carteret died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at home. Born in Jersey City, she lived in Carteret for the past 49 years. She was employed as an Accounts Receivable clerk with Fleet Street, Ltd. In Avenel for 20 years before her retirement. She was a communicant of St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret. Marge enjoyed playing Bingo, trips to Atlantic City and watching her grandchildren play sports.

She was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, John Pozniak in 2006.

She is survived by her son, Brian and his wife, Caren, of Berkeley Heights, NJ; two daughters, Nancy Pozniak Sanford of Marlton, NJ and Susan Profita and her husband, Teodoro, of Parlin, NJ. Also survived by five grandchildren, Joseph Pozniak, Jimmy Sanford, Stephanie Sanford, Sarah Profita and Nathan Profita.

Funeral services will take place Thursday from the Rumpf Funeral Home, 21 Locust Street, Carteret. We will meet at the 8:30 AM at the funeral home and begin leaving at 9:00 AM for a 9:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph RC Church, Carteret. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Visiting hours will be Wednesday 4 to 8 PM.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now