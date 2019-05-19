|
|
Margaret (Donohue) Pozniak
Carteret - Margaret (Donohue) Pozniak, 78, of Carteret died Saturday, May 18, 2019 at home. Born in Jersey City, she lived in Carteret for the past 49 years. She was employed as an Accounts Receivable clerk with Fleet Street, Ltd. In Avenel for 20 years before her retirement. She was a communicant of St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret. Marge enjoyed playing Bingo, trips to Atlantic City and watching her grandchildren play sports.
She was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, John Pozniak in 2006.
She is survived by her son, Brian and his wife, Caren, of Berkeley Heights, NJ; two daughters, Nancy Pozniak Sanford of Marlton, NJ and Susan Profita and her husband, Teodoro, of Parlin, NJ. Also survived by five grandchildren, Joseph Pozniak, Jimmy Sanford, Stephanie Sanford, Sarah Profita and Nathan Profita.
Funeral services will take place Thursday from the Rumpf Funeral Home, 21 Locust Street, Carteret. We will meet at the 8:30 AM at the funeral home and begin leaving at 9:00 AM for a 9:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph RC Church, Carteret. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Visiting hours will be Wednesday 4 to 8 PM.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 19, 2019