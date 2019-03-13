|
|
Margaret R. "Peggy" Diller
Kendall Park - Margaret R. "Peggy" (Kmetz) Diller died Monday, March 11, 2019, at her home in Kendall Park. She was 71.
Born in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania to the late Thomas and Margaret (McLean) Kmetz she lived in the Kendall Park section of South Brunswick for over 25 years. She was a 1966 graduate of New Brunswick High School and worked as a registered nurse certified at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick before working for the Visiting Nurse Association of North Brunswick for over 10 years prior to her retirement.
Mrs. Diller was a member of Emanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Brunswick and the South Brunswick Senior Center. She was an avid painter.
Her husband Marvin P. "Mel" Diller died in 2013. Surviving are her son Roger Diller and his wife Connie of Old Bridge.
Private cremation was under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, North Brunswick. A memorial service and burial of cremated remains will take place 11:30 AM Saturday at Franklin Memorial Park, Cozzens Lane and Route 27 in North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 13, 2019