Margaret R. MacKenzie
Woodbridge - Margaret (Culligan) MacKenzie passed away at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy on Saturday, May 9, 2020 from complications related to COVID 19. She was 93 years old.
In 1927, Margaret was born in Newark NJ to the late Joseph and Jane Culligan. She married (the late) John MacKenzie on April 14, 1956 and moved to the Vailsburg Section of Newark where they raised their four daughters. In 1987, Margaret moved to Woodbridge where she was a longtime resident.
She is also predeceased by her siblings Joseph Culligan, Marie Fink, Helen Kane, Frances Kuebler, Catherine Keane and son in law Robert S. Kochka, III.
She is survived by her devoted daughters Cindy Gilsenan (Kevin), Joyce Coleman (John), Janet Kochka and Diane Mazauskas (Jaime), her adoring 8 grandchildren Bill Coleman (Janice), Danielle Kasperan (Jimmy), Christin Rady (Tom), Kacie and Kelly Kochka, Robert Coleman, Jr., Jaime Mazauskas and Kevin Gilsenan, Jr. (Ashley). She also leaves behind her 7 loving great grandchildren Cameran Kasperan, Makayla and Kendall Rady, Nicholas Fernandez, Logan Coleman and Hadley and James Holmes. She is also survived by her brother Tom Culligan (Diane), Sister Jane Culligan, SC and brother in law, John Kuebler.
She will be sadly missed by her many caring nieces and nephews.
Margaret worked for NJ Bell Telephone as a supervisor for many years before leaving to raise her family. Later in life, she worked for NJ Jewish Federation until she retired in 1985.
She loved to read, knit, do puzzles, was an enthusiastic NY Giants fan and an avid walker. Never a driver, a 2-3 mile walk around town was not an uncommon day for her.
Quiet by nature, Margaret was a kind, giving and caring woman who was loved by all who knew her. Her greatest love was her family, and nothing made her happier than spending time with them. She was a devoted mother and couldn't be more proud of her grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom she absolutely adored. She was their biggest fan and loved cheering them on in all that they did! Her passing leaves a huge void in our lives, and she takes a piece of our hearts with her.
Due to the COVID 19 crisis, private services were held under the direction of Costello-Greiner Funeral Home, Woodbridge. A mass and celebration of Margaret's life will be held at a later date when it is safe for all to gather.
In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate that contributions be made to Margaret's favorite charity, the , in her memory.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 15 to May 16, 2020