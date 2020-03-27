|
|
Margaret Rita Fletcher
Iselin - (Margaret) Rita Fletcher, 83, of Iselin died on Friday, March 27, 2020 at her residence.
Born in Kearny, she had resided in Iselin since 1963. She was a parishioner of St. Cecelia's RC Church in Iselin for over 55 years, where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society. She was a member of the Woodbridge Garden Club, the Auxiliary of the JFK Medical Center Foundation, and volunteered at JFK's Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed gardening & playing card games such as Canasta and Mahjong. She belonged to the Evergreen / 5 Branches Senior Citizen Center in Woodbridge.
She is predeceased by her husband, Robert (d.2004).
She is survived by her three children, Carol Fletcher of Orange City, FL, Catherine Fletcher of Highland Lakes, & Robert Fletcher & his wife Laura of Hamilton; 2 grandchildren, Alexis & Robert Fletcher of Hamilton; nephews, John of NY & F. Joseph of San Francisco, CA.
A private interment will take place at Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Woodbridge Garden Club, c/o Iselin Branch Library, 1081 Green St., Iselin NJ 08830.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020