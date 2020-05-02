|
Margaret "Marge" Schneider
Colonia - Margaret Ann Schneider, 80, of Colonia, passed away peacefully in her sleep, of natural causes, at her home on April 28, 2020. Margaret was born and raised in Jersey City. She graduated from Snyder High School. She moved to Colonia where she has resided for the past 52 years.
Margaret was a Customer Service Representative at Elizabethtown Gas in Elizabeth for 16 years before retiring in 1995. She was a member of the Colonia Senior Citizens Club and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Colonia VFW Post #6061. Margaret was an excellent cook, an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her family. She especially loved the many years she spent traveling with her husband. She will be missed by all who knew her.
She joins her mother, Lillian Barrett Byrnes; her father, James Byrnes; her brother, Joseph Lombardi; and her aunt, Mae Carroll. Surviving are her loving husband, Richard H. "Bush" Schneider; her children, Deborah Ohlinger and her husband, Kerry, of Point Pleasant Beach; and Richard M. Schneider and his wife, Lorraine, of Spotswood; and her grandchildren Kellyann, Derek, J.T., and Kristen.
All services are private because of the COVID-19 restrictions. A celebration of Margaret's life will be planned in the near future when life is back to normal. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue, Fords.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 2 to May 3, 2020