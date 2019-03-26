|
Margaret Scully
South Amboy - Margaret Ann O'Hanlon Scully, 90, of South Amboy died on Monday March 25, 2019 at the Venetian Care & Rehabilitation Center, South Amboy. Born in Brooklyn, New York she lived in Keyport before settling in South Amboy in 1950. A homemaker, she was employed at National Lead for 2 years and also spent about 25 years working in retail, mainly for Fortunoff on the floor and later in the accounting department. Her energy level was such that she worked full-time 77 years old. Margaret had tremendous compassion for the sick and handicapped walking beside her husband, her mother, her mother-in-law and her daughter. This sense of compassion will live on as legacy within her family. A member of St. Mary's R.C. Church, she volunteered with Helping Hands and was involved in senior luncheons. She volunteered as a worker for the Raritan Valley Workshop run by Eater Seals, running their Christmas party.
Daughter of the late Edward and Isabel Campbell O'Hanlon she is also predeceased by her husband George E. Scully in 2007. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Ralph and Terry Scully; her daughter Maureen Scully and her grandchildren Holden and Catherine.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday March 27, 2019 at 10:15am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by an 11am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Keyport. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9 to 10:15am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Easterseals New Jersey, Attn: Online Giving Coordinator, 25 Kennedy Blvd., Suite 600, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 or the St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Joseph Church, 376 Maple Place, Keyport, NJ 07735.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019