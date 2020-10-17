Margaret Soboloski
Manalapan - Our mother Margaret Elizabeth Soboloski peacefully entered eternal life at the age of 99 on October 15, 2020. She became the head of our family after the passing of our father, her beloved husband John in 1990. Margaret was the proud mother of 4 daughters, Yvonne (deceased), Margaret, Dorothy and Cecelia Ann (Husband Jeff) and 3 loving grand-sons Nicholas, Patrick and Andrew Clark.
Margaret was a gifted seamstress spending late nights miraculously producing new creations for her daughters' special days including their First Holy Communion, Confirmation, Prom and other important occasions. She had a green thumb and was particularly fond of her flowering Kousa tree, Pink dogwood tree and a magnificent Colorado blue spruce that she planted and pampered in memory of her cherished husband. Her love for the great America song book continuously filled her home with music. She would usually burst into song while doing daily chores, gardening or just because. Margaret and John through the years enjoyed traveling with their daughters visiting many historical sites throughout the country and especially enjoyed their late August vacations fishing in the Belgrade Lakes of Maine. Margaret was the central figure in the lives of her daughters, providing unconditional love and guidance. She will remain in their hearts forever.
Friends and extended family are invited to celebrate her life with a visitation on Monday, October 19th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, at Freeman Manalapan - Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North. A funeral service will be held at Our Lady Of Mercy Church on Tuesday, October 20th at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation to the Nature Conservancy at https://www.nature.org/en-us/
