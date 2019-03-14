|
|
Margaret Sparkes
Hillsborough - Margaret (Webster) Sparkes 89 of Hillsborough NJ, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset in Somerville NJ. Born in Brooklyn New York, Mrs. Sparkes resided in Milltown NJ for over 49 years before moving to Hillsborough three years ago.
Mrs. Sparkes retired after 25 years as the Milltown Borough Clerk. She was an active member of the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in South River and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Daughter of the late Richard and Helen Webster, she was also predeceased by her beloved husband, Authur in 2016, and her daughters Linda Vivenzio in 2002 and Pamela Sparkes in 2006. Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law Bruce and Kathy Sparkes, her son-in-law and his wife Philip and Betty Vivenzio. Her grandchildren and their spouses: Sonia and Michael, Lucila and David, Darsey and Scott, Derek and Alison, great-grandchildren Madison, Dylan, and Connor.
Services will be Private under the direction of The Crabiel Home for Funerals 170 North Main Street at Riva Ave, Milltown NJ. There are no calling hours, Memorial contributions can be made to the Raritan Valley Workshop.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 14, 2019