Margaret Stewart


1935 - 2020
Margaret Stewart Obituary
Margaret Stewart

Raritan - Margaret Stewart, 82, died on Friday, March 27, 2020. She was born on February 3, 1935.

Margaret is survived by her children James Stewart, Dr. Richard Stewart(Serafina) and Kathleen Stewart, grandchildren Robert, Hayley, Jamie, Justin, Giulia and Fabiana, great-grandchildren Ashton and Grayson and 2 brothers. She is predeceased by her husband Herbert.

Funeral services are private under the direction of Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887.

"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
