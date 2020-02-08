|
Margaret T. Gorman Mesinger
South River - Margaret T. Gorman Mesinger, age 89 of South River, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 7, 2020 at University Medical Center of Princeton at Plainsboro. Born in Sayreville, she had lived in South River for many years. Before her retirement, Margaret worked as a telephone operator for AT&T in New Brunswick. She was a member of the South River Seniors.
She is predeceased by her husband John in 2006, and her siblings John, Francis, Thomas, and Mary Gorman. Surviving are her loving children and their spouses John and Barbara, Gail Schmidt, Nicholas and Rosemary, James and Maryann, her beloved grandchildren Sean Kavanagh, Sarah, Leila, Erica, Brianna, John, and Kelly Mesinger, Jaclyn Schmidt, her adored great-grandchildren Emma, Aiden, and Connor Kavanagh and her sister Catherine Smego.
Funeral services will be Tuesday 10am at the Maliszewski Funeral Home 218 Whitehead Ave. South River with a burial to follow at New Calvary Cemetery in Parlin.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Monday from 4pm-8pm.
