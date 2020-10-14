Margaret "Peggy" Taylor
Keyport - Margaret "Peggy" Taylor, 78 of Keyport passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank.
Born in Elizabeth, Margaret was a longtime resident of Carteret before settling in Keyport. She was an avid fan of Elvis Presley and loved going to yard sales.
Margaret was predeceased by her daughter, Carol Ann Rodriguez; parents, William and Helen Robbins; granddaughter, Ashley Ciezza along with her siblings, Patrick and William Robbins and Carol Jean Robbins. Surviving are her children, Phillip Clark and his partner Jody West, Patrick Clark and his wife Susan, Theresa Clark and her husband William, Bettyjo Fontanez and her husband Victor, Donna Fitz and her husband Jonathon. Also surviving are grandchildren, Amanda, Crystal, Patrick, Ryan, Samantha, Christopher, Nicholas, Victoria, Kolby and Owen along with her siblings, John Robbins, Maryann Ward and Cathy Kowalski.
A Catholic prayer service will begin at 10:30am on Monday, October 19, 2020 at CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading. Friends and neighbors are welcome to arrive at the funeral home at 9:30am. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 2pm to 5pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Margaret may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
