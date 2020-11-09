Margaret Theresa Dwyer
Sayreville - Margaret Theresa Dwyer, age 82 of Sayreville passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Golden View Nursing Home in North Brunswick. Born in Bronx, NY she had resided in Sayreville for the past 54 years. Before her retirement she was employed by Sunshine Biscuit in Sayreville as a Shipping Manager for 20 years. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville. Margaret was generous and a devoted wife and mother to her 6 boys. She enjoyed traveling, going on cruises and spending summers in LBI. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is predeceased by her parents William and Elizabeth McGovern, her 2 brothers and a sister. Surviving are her husband of 58 years, Gregory, her sons and their spouses Gregory and Terry, Ken and Kate, Brian and Megan, Billy & Monica, Keith & Tracie and Danny & Tana, 16 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, her sister Elizabeth Nicholls and her husband Richard and many extended family members.
Funeral services will be held 9am Thursday from the Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main St, Sayreville with a 9:30am Mass at Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville. A private cremation will follow.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Tuesday from 4-8pm and Wednesday from 2-4pm & 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Margaret's name to the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd St, 16th Floor NYC, NY 10017, alzinfo.org
or 1800-259-4636. Due to current Covid 19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 50 visitors will be allowed in the funeral home at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum number of guests possible. Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found at www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com
.