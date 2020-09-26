Margaret V (Weber) Hahn
Margaret V (Weber) Hahn passed away on September 25, 2020, at the age of 96. She was the Borough Clerk of Sayreville NJ from 1979 until her retirement in 1989. She had been employed by the Borough for 28 years, holding various positions in the Municipal Clerk's Office.
Margaret was a longtime Democratic Committee Woman, a member of the Sayreville Historical Society, and the Sayreville Seniors Tuesday Club. She loved her many friends and enjoyed music, travel, reading (history and biographies), and the theater (Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Papermill Playhouse). She was a member of Saint Mary Church in South Amboy NJ.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband Donald J Hahn, her parents Joseph J Weber and Margaret I (Schuster) Weber, her brothers Joseph Weber Jr. and Robert B Weber, her sister Jimmy Weber, and her step-son Alan Hahn. Margaret is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Michael Firczuk and Kathryn E Firczuk of Durham NH, step-daughter-in-law Maureen Hahn of Baltimore MD, step-daughter Marie Smith and her husband Congressman Christopher Smith of Hamilton NJ, and niece and godchild Barbara Bodine of Summerfield FL, along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Mary Church, South Amboy NJ on Tuesday at 9:30 am with interment following at Christ Church Cemetery, South Amboy NJ. Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Mary Church, South Amboy NJ. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 50 visitors will be allowed inside the church at once and masks must be worn at all times. Please contact Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, Parlin NJ website for arrangements spezzifuneralhome.com