|
|
Margaret Wazeka
Carteret - Margaret H. (Peggy) Wazeka, 77 of Carteret, died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at home.
She was born in Carteret and was a lifelong resident. She retired from Fleming Corp., Carteret as a secretary for Lost Prevention. Then, she retired from Rite Aid Liquor store as a clerk. Peggy was a graduate of Carteret H.S. class of 1960.
Peggy was predeceased by her sister Eleanor Williams. She is survived by her husband of 57 years Allan Wazeka, her Daughter Dawn Cheryle, her son Michael Wazeka and his wife Lisa and her 2 grandsons, Jacob & Eric
Funeral will be Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10am at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Ave., Carteret followed by Interment at St. James Cemetery, Woodbridge.
Visiting hours are Thursday 6 PM to 9 PM. The Columbiettes will have a prayer service Thursday at 7pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019