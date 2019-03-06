Services
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-5715
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Synowiecki Funeral Home
56 Carteret Ave.
Carteret, NJ
Prayer Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Synowiecki Funeral Home
56 Carteret Ave.
Carteret, NJ
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Synowiecki Funeral Home
56 Carteret Ave.
Carteret, NJ
Resources
Margaret Wazeka

Margaret Wazeka Obituary
Margaret Wazeka

Carteret - Margaret H. (Peggy) Wazeka, 77 of Carteret, died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at home.

She was born in Carteret and was a lifelong resident. She retired from Fleming Corp., Carteret as a secretary for Lost Prevention. Then, she retired from Rite Aid Liquor store as a clerk. Peggy was a graduate of Carteret H.S. class of 1960.

Peggy was predeceased by her sister Eleanor Williams. She is survived by her husband of 57 years Allan Wazeka, her Daughter Dawn Cheryle, her son Michael Wazeka and his wife Lisa and her 2 grandsons, Jacob & Eric

Funeral will be Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10am at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Ave., Carteret followed by Interment at St. James Cemetery, Woodbridge.

Visiting hours are Thursday 6 PM to 9 PM. The Columbiettes will have a prayer service Thursday at 7pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019
