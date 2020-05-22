|
Margarete "Peggy" Hanania
Middlesex - Margarete (Kaemmerer) Hanania, 96, known to many as Peggy, passed away at her home on Thursday, May 21, 2020 with her loving son by her side. Born in Trebur, Germany to the late Jakob and Emma (Gatineay) Kaemmerer, Peggy resided in Germany during WWII where she met an American soldier, Sam Hanania, who showed her love and kindness she deserved. After the war, they wrote each other for a year and soon after, married. The two started their married life in South Plainfield before settling to Middlesex in the 1950's.
Peggy initially worked as a comptometer operator at the Opel factory in Germany then in the library before immigrating to the United States. She worked at a sewing factory in the 1950s until her and Sam started their family. Peggy stayed home to raise her children and as they grew, she worked for short periods at Interstate Optics and American Standard in the 1970s.
A member of the Foreign Warbrides Club as well as the Plainfield Gesang Und Turn Verein, Inc., a non-profit group mainly focused on choral singing of both German and American songs; Peggy also became a member of the Ladies Auxiliary, volunteering her time, materials and crafting skills for fundraising.
A skillful woman, Peggy enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, and baking. Her other interests included cutting silhouettes, drawing and painting, gardening, making jams and jellies and other crafts. Margarete will be remembered as a woman of integrity, honesty, kindness, devotion to God, her family and loyalty to her friends.
Predeceased by her husband who died in 1998, Sam Hanania; surviving are her two children, Eugene Hanania and wife Elizabeth of Middlesex and daughter Karen Hanania of Schertz, Texas; two grandchildren, Ashley Hanania of Matawan and David Hanania of Schertz, Texas and great granddaughter, Normandy Margarete.
She will also be missed by her extended family and friends in Germany and in the United States.
Funeral services are private and under the direction of the Middlesex Funeral Home. Peggy will be laid to rest beside her husband at Lake Nelson Memorial Park in Piscataway.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "The Children's Home Society of New Jersey," 635 South Clinton Avenue, Trenton, NJ 08611 - the home where at the age of five, Sam was taken care of after his mother passed.
Published in Courier News from May 22 to May 24, 2020