Services
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-5715
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
8:15 AM
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Port Reading, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margarette Schroedl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margarette Schroedl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margarette Schroedl Obituary
Margarette Schroedl

Port Reading - Margarette Schroedl (Rushardt) 82, of Port Reading, died on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at home. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA and lived in Bronx, NY before moving to Port Reading. She was a graduate of Cathedral High School in New York City, NY. She retired from a clerical position at Retailers & Manufacturers in Edison, NJ. Margarette was a parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Port Reading, and she belonged to the Port Reading/ Sewaren Senior Citizens.

She is predeceased by her husband, Herman. Margarette is survived by her son, Richard, wife, Claudi, Staatsburg, NY; her daughter, Karen Garrett, husband, Kevin, Linden, NJ; and her daughter, Lisa Schroedl, Port Reading, NJ and her two grandchildren. She enjoyed the outdoors, taking long walks, traveling and camping.

The Funeral will be on Monday, October 7, 2019 starting at 8:15 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Ave. in Carteret. Mass will be at 9 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Port Reading, followed by private cremation. Visiting hours will be on Sunday, from 1 PM to 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Anthony of Padua Church or a would be appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margarette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now