Margarita H. Kopko
Parlin - Margarita H. Kopko, (nee Hernandez), 62, of the Parlin section of Sayreville. Peacefully entered into eternal life on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was born in Manhattan, New York and she resided in Sayreville since 1988. Margarita was an active parishioner of Sacred Heart RC Church, South Amboy and was a member of the Catholic Council of Women. She previously work at Manufacturers Hanover Trust Company in NYC, Sayreville Shoprite and International Flavors and Fragrances in Dayton, NJ.
She is predeceased by her parents Guadalupe and Rodolfo Hernandez. Margarita is survived by her loving husband John and her devoted children Caroline and John, her sister Ruth Hernandez-Stanziale and her husband Michael, her brother Abraham Hernandez and his wife Adela, her sister-in-law Karen Horsch and her husband Robert, her brother-in-law Kenneth Kopko and his wife Catherine, her brother-in-law Kevin Kopko and his fiancé Donna Weber. Her nieces and nephews Ryan, Kelly, Colin and Bobby Horsch and Elizabeth and Kenneth Kopko. Margarita will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Friends are invited to pay their respects to the family at the Kurzawa Funeral Home, 338 Main Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879 on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm, 7pm to 9pm and from 9am the next morning Friday before a 10 am funeral mass at Sacred Heart Church, South Amboy. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Parlin.
Contributions may be made in her memory to for Parkinson Research () or call 1-800-708-7644.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 21 to May 22, 2019