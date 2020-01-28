|
Margarita Pagan
Carteret - Margarita Pagan 97, of Carteret, died on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Perth Amboy. She was born in Ciales, Puerto Rico and lived in Carteret since 1956. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret. Margarita was an avid Mets Fan, she loved cooking for her family and making jokes.
She is predeceased by her parents; 15 siblings and her beloved husband, Julio M. Pagan. Margarita is survived by her sons, Julio T. Pagan (Carmen) and Joseph Pagan (Margaret); 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and one on the way; and many nieces and nephews.
The Funeral will be on Friday, January 31, 2020 starting at 9 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Ave. in Carteret. Mass will be at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret, followed by Interment at St. James Cemetery in Woodbridge. Visiting hours will be on Thursday, from 4 PM to 8 PM.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020