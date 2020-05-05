|
|
Margene G. Lengel
Everett - Margene G. Lengel, 77, of Everett, formerly of East Brunswick, N.J., died Sunday, May 3, 2020, at UPMC, Altoona, PA
She was born on Feb. 25, 1943, in New Brunswick, N.J., daughter of the late Eugene and Margaret (Varanek) Russell.
She is survived by her son, Robert Lengel and daughter-in-law, Alicia, of Chalfont, PA; a daughter, Patricia Naugle, and son-in-law, Thomas Naugle, of Schellsburg, PA; a son, Michael Lengel, of Spotswood, N.J.; her grandson, Anthony Naugle; her sister, Sandy Oakley; and her sister, Jane Werner.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lengel, whom she married on Aug. 8, 1964, and a sister, Lynn DeRosa.
Margene retired from the East Brunswick Board of Education, where she was employed as a secretary. Margene enjoyed sewing, knitting, word puzzles, bingo and numerous board games.
Arrangements will be handled by The Good Funeral Home, Altoona, https://www.thegoodfuneralhomeinc.com/ In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Bedford County PA Humane Society.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 5 to May 6, 2020