|
|
Margie Barraquias Ocariza
Piscataway - Margie Barraquias Ocariza, 65, of Piscataway, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick.
Margie earned her Doctorate of Nursing Practice from Fairleigh Dickinson University in May 2019 and was a Nurse Practitioner in Employee Health Services for Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Margie was predeceased by her parents, Solomon and Felisa Barraquias. She is survived by her husband, Narciso Ocariza; her daughters, Mary Lorraine Ocariza and her husband Matthieu, and Adrienne Ocariza; her grandchildren, Mila Louise and Olivia Rose; her niece and goddaughter, Geordielyn Aviola and her husband Cornelius, and grandnephew Colin. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 4-9 PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 188 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick. Funeral services will be held during the visitation hours. Cremation will be private.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019