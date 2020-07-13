1/
Margit (Sekk) Valler
Margit (Sekk) Valler

South Brunswick - Margit (Sekk) Valler (Age 88) of South Brunswick passed away on July 11, 2020. Margit was born in Bakonybel, Hungary on March 2, 1932 and has lived in America since 1956. She was a business partner with her husband in several businesses.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband (Joseph) and her sister Rose. She is survived by her loving son, Joseph Valler and his wife Donna of South Brunswick, her two sisters of Hungary, her granddaughter, Jaclyn Laverty and her husband Drew of Clarksboro and many other relatives residing in Hungary.

Margit enjoyed working in her garden, visiting her family in Hungary, and spending time with her loving cat, Sebastian. She was a sweet and loving woman that will be greatly missed.

Cremation services were held privately under the direction of the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
