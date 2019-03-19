Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Marguerite Anne Ruscito Obituary
Marguerite Anne Ruscito

Manhattan, NYC - Marguerite Anne Ruscito, 53, of Manhattan, passed away, Saturday, March 16, 2019.

She was born in Plainfield, raised in Dunellen, and has lived in New York for the past twenty years.

Marguerite was a graduate of Dunellen High School and Douglass College. She worked at the Hyatt Regency and Plaza Hotels, and as contributor relations manager for Getty Images.

Surviving are her daughter, Alexandra Swaris, at home; and her parents, Rev. Allen and Hanna Ruscito of Point Pleasant. Also surviving are her brother, Mark Allen Ruscito; and many friends and relatives overseas.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m., Thursday, March 21 at the Pable Evertz Funeral Home of Point Pleasant, 901 Beaver Dam Road. At 11 a.m., Friday, March 22 a service will be held at the funeral home, followed by interment at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to the family for the benefit of Alexandra. For condolences and directions, please visit www.pableevertzfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News & Asbury Park Press on Mar. 19, 2019
