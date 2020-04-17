|
Mari Bonini
Mari Bonini (nee Higgins) passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020. Mari was the matriarch of the Bonini family and a very ambitious, well-read and artistic woman. Born in Brooklyn, NY on October 5, 1930. She lived in Summit, NJ and Westfield, NJ where she graduated from Holy Trinity High School. She ultimately called Plainfield, NJ her home for many years.
She attended Paine Hall in NYC and following her schooling, became a lab technician and office manager. Later, she shifted gears and established herself as a real estate agent. Mari's passion for education inspired her to serve as the President of the Plainfield Board of Education. She loved her city and served as a member of the Plainfield City Council and the Plainfield Library Council. She didn't stop there, she was also a member of the Muhlenberg Hospital council and auxiliary.
Mari is survived by her loving husband Joseph Bonini (USMC) who she drove across the country to marry in California 69 years ago, her three daughters (Susan Smith, Anne McGlynn and Mari Culleny) and two sons Billy Bonini and Peter Bonini. She was met in heaven by her eldest son Bruce (Betsy) Bonini and her sister Eileen O'Hare. She is also survived by her brother Bill (Anne) Higgins and sister Sheila (the late Wes) Urso. She has 15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Mari had many passions in life, she was a full time career woman and a full time mother and wife. She was an avid reader and had a creative spirit that was showcased in the beautiful embroidery she meticulously stitched along with the beautiful home she created. Her home was an extension of her being. She loved to travel and would have seen the entire world if she had enough time. She talked endlessly about her days in NYC and would light up every time she went, a true city girl at heart.
As we reflect on Mari's life, words don't express how accomplished she truly was and how proud her family is and will always be of her. We continue to reflect on all of the cherished moments we shared. Her memory will live on through the legacy she built and generations to come.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Plainfield Public Library so that future generations will have the privilege of enjoying their books like Mari did.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020