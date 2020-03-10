|
Maria A. "Marie" Suriano
Edison - Maria A. "Marie" Suriano, age 95 of Edison, NJ passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020. Born in Belleville, NJ in 1924 she and her family moved to Edison, NJ in 1930. On February 13, 1944, she married Benjamin J. Suriano Sr. also of Edison, NJ who was already in the US Army and was later deployed to the China, Burma, India theatre during World War II with the legendary Merrill's Marauders.
Before her retirement, she was employed at the New Brunswick Development Corporation (DEVCO) in which upon her retirement she received a formal resolution by the New Jersey State Senate for her many years of service.
Marie is predeceased by her Husband Benjamin J. Suriano Sr. in 2003, brothers Frank and Dario Petrucci and sister Theresa Trenta.
Surviving is her sister, Catherine "Kitty" Bonanno of Piscataway, NJ, her sons William, Benjamin Jr., Jeffrey, David, her grandchildren William Suriano Jr., Kristy Kane, Stephen Suriano, Jayson Suriano, Maria Rystsov great-grandchildren Alyssa, Kathryn, Rose, Maeve, John, Clare, many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Marie will be greatly missed by ALL who knew and loved her.
Her family appreciated the compassionate care she received during her last year at JFK Hartwick at Edison Estates.
Family and friends may visit on Friday, March 13th, 2020 from 5 to 9 PM at the Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Ave., Edison, NJ. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14th, at 10 AM at the funeral home. Chapel services and entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020