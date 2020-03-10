Services
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
(732) 572-0076
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Suriano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria A. "Marie" Suriano


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria A. "Marie" Suriano Obituary
Maria A. "Marie" Suriano

Edison - Maria A. "Marie" Suriano, age 95 of Edison, NJ passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020. Born in Belleville, NJ in 1924 she and her family moved to Edison, NJ in 1930. On February 13, 1944, she married Benjamin J. Suriano Sr. also of Edison, NJ who was already in the US Army and was later deployed to the China, Burma, India theatre during World War II with the legendary Merrill's Marauders.

Before her retirement, she was employed at the New Brunswick Development Corporation (DEVCO) in which upon her retirement she received a formal resolution by the New Jersey State Senate for her many years of service.

Marie is predeceased by her Husband Benjamin J. Suriano Sr. in 2003, brothers Frank and Dario Petrucci and sister Theresa Trenta.

Surviving is her sister, Catherine "Kitty" Bonanno of Piscataway, NJ, her sons William, Benjamin Jr., Jeffrey, David, her grandchildren William Suriano Jr., Kristy Kane, Stephen Suriano, Jayson Suriano, Maria Rystsov great-grandchildren Alyssa, Kathryn, Rose, Maeve, John, Clare, many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Marie will be greatly missed by ALL who knew and loved her.

Her family appreciated the compassionate care she received during her last year at JFK Hartwick at Edison Estates.

Family and friends may visit on Friday, March 13th, 2020 from 5 to 9 PM at the Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Ave., Edison, NJ. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14th, at 10 AM at the funeral home. Chapel services and entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -