Maria Alzira Ramirez
South River - MARIA ALZIRA RAMIREZ passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy. She was 86.
Born in Bombarral, Portugal, she immigrated to the United States in 1965, and settled down in South River.
Prior to retiring in 1997, she was a factory worker at the JA Woronowicz & Brothers Handkerchief Factory, South River, for ten years and prior to that she worked at Woolshire Coat Factory, South River.
She was predeceased by her husband, Francisco Marques in 1984.
Surviving are her son, Walter Ramirez and his wife, Kendall, of South River.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 27, at 8:15 AM in The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, followed by a 9:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's of Ostrabama Church, South River. Interment will follow at Washington Monumental Cemetery, South River.
Friends and family may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 26, from 3:00-7:00 PM. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Maria's favorite charity, , Memorial & Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or at
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019