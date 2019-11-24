Services
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
8:15 AM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary's of Ostrabama Church
South River, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maria Ramirez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria Alzira Ramirez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maria Alzira Ramirez Obituary
Maria Alzira Ramirez

South River - MARIA ALZIRA RAMIREZ passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy. She was 86.

Born in Bombarral, Portugal, she immigrated to the United States in 1965, and settled down in South River.

Prior to retiring in 1997, she was a factory worker at the JA Woronowicz & Brothers Handkerchief Factory, South River, for ten years and prior to that she worked at Woolshire Coat Factory, South River.

She was predeceased by her husband, Francisco Marques in 1984.

Surviving are her son, Walter Ramirez and his wife, Kendall, of South River.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 27, at 8:15 AM in The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, followed by a 9:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's of Ostrabama Church, South River. Interment will follow at Washington Monumental Cemetery, South River.

Friends and family may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 26, from 3:00-7:00 PM. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Maria's favorite charity, , Memorial & Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or at
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -