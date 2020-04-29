|
Maria Amador
Milltown - Maria Amador, of Milltown, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 84.
Born in Caguas, Puerto Rico, she lived in Brooklyn, NY before moving to Milltown over 40 years ago.
Maria was a communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church in Milltown. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She's predeceased by her husband Gervasio Maximino Amador (d. 2004), her daughter Rosaline Amador (d. 1990) and her brothers Carlos Cruz, Raul Cruz and Miguel Cruz.
Surviving is her sons and daughter-in-law, David and Laura (Burns) Amador of Milltown and Anthony Amador of Milltown; her grandchildren Emily, and her husband Thomas Pareti of East Brunswick, Allison and Matthew Amador, both of Milltown, Mark Amador and his wife Lauren Marie of Gulfport, Mississippi, and Steven Amador and his wife Katie Bennet of Millstone, NJ; her great grandchildren Tristen, Evelyn and Preston Amador; and her brother Jose Luis Cruz of Florida.
A Blessing and burial at Holy Cross Burial Park in East Brunswick will be private. Contributions may be made in Maria's name to the Milltown Rescue Squad, POB 308, Milltown, NJ 08850. Arrangements are by The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St.-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. You may sign the online condolence "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
"No beauty shines brighter than that of a good heart"
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020