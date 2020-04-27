|
|
Maria "Mae" Angelone (nee Wasielewski) passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born in Perth Amboy, NJ, she lived most of her life there. She was 94 years of age.
After 25 years working at Gulton Industries in Metuchen, Mae retired in 1990 from a job she truly loved. She would enjoy telling her family stories of her working life and was very proud of the position that she served.
Mae was a parishioner of St. John Paul II Church in Perth Amboy and was also active in the charismatic movement at St. Francis Cathedral in Metuchen.
Born on June 6th (D-day in WWII), she was known to her family in NJ as "Aunt Dee Dee". To her relatives in Colorado, she was known as "Aunt Mae". Mae's trademarks were her beehive hairdo, her love for leopard prints and dining at Red Lobster.
She is predeceased by her husband, Caesar (Eddie) Angelone, her parents, Mary and Raymond Wasielewski, her brother, Raymond and his wife, Julie of Grand Junction, CO and sister Helen Kohut of Woodbridge. Mae was also predeceased by her brother and sister, Edward and Clara, who succumbed during the pandemic of 1918. She is also predeceased by her nephew, Frank Kohut of Woodbridge.
Mae is survived by her nephew, Jerry Kohut and his wife, Patti of Howell, NJ, nieces Maryann Benoit and her husband, Loren of Grand Junction, CO, and Patricia Wasielewski of Redlands, CA. Mae is also survived by her great nephews, Jerry Kohut of Rahway, Jonathan Kohut of Woodbridge and Matt Terrones and his wife Amber and their daughters of Bentonville, AR. Also surviving is her cousin, Monsignor Andrew Szaroleta of Parlin, NJ.
Due to current circumstances, arrangements are private and interment will be at St. Stephens Cemetery in Keasbey, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020